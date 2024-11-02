To All the Boys' Lana Condor ties the knot to boyfriend of 9 years; remembers late mother on her big day

Lana Condor seems to have found her beginning, middle and end as she tied the knot with Anthony De La Torre on Thursday, October 31. The actor got married to her boyfriend after dating for 9 years in an intimate wedding ceremony in Malibu, California. The wedding was everything the newlywed couple had hoped from the blessed ceremony. Lana Condor marries Anthony De La Torre in an intimate Malibu ceremony after nine years of dating. (@anthonydltorre/Instagram)

Lana Condor misses mom at her wedding

In a published interview with Vogue dated November 1, Codnor expressed her feelings while standing at the altar. She told the outlet, “Being up there in front of all their friends and family making the ultimate life vow, is a moment we will cherish forever. It was such an emotional and joyous occasion."

Since the wedding was an intimate affair, the guestlist comprised names of close family and friends including her To All The Boys co-star Sarayu Blue, Janel Parrish alongside Madeliene Arthur who acted as one of her bridesmaids, as reported by E! Online.

While the day was one of the happiest moments of her life, it was also bittersweet as Codnor missed her mother who passed away earlier this year. The wedding venue, Malibu's Serra Retreat, was inspired by Lana’s visit to the location with her mother in high school.

Lana shared with the media outlet, “She would not have wanted us to not celebrate our love. We really wanted to get married at the Serra Retreat because being there was such a core memory that I had with my mom, and I felt like we would be able to feel her presence on our wedding night."

However, she was grateful that she got to pick her wedding gown with her mother which they bought shortly after Condor’s engagement in January 2022. She wore her dream Vera Wang gown. The 27-year-old recalled, “My mom and I absolutely fell in love with my wedding gown the moment I tried it on and I am so grateful I got to share that experience with her. That was the only time she was able to see me in my dress, and I will hold that memory in my heart forever."

Lana Condor’s wedding weekend festivities

The Moonshot actor’s wedding celebrations went into the next day as she hosted a farewell lunch alongside her husband at their home in Lose Angeles. This was followed by the newlyweds getting their first matching tattoos which was their wedding date on their wrists.

Codnor gushed, “The entire weekend could not have gone better. We are so filled with love and gratitude for each other and also for all of our incredible guests who came from far and wide to join us in the celebrations."

Condor and Torre first locked eyes in 2015 at an Emmys party after the Lords of Chaos actor introduced himself to the former. She mused, “We both knew that day would forever change the course of our lives. We just didn't know exactly how…but boy, did our lives change for the better!"