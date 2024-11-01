Matt LeBlanc silently took this career decision following Matthew Perry's death

Following the passing of his friend and former Friends co-star Matthew Perry on October 28, 2023, Matt LeBlanc has reportedly “rethinking his life” by stepping away from acting. After the loss of Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc is reportedly thinking about retiring from acting to focus on personal interests and happiness.(NBC)

Daily Mail cited a source who claimed the loss of Perry deeply affected LeBlanc, and made him reevaluate his priorities and consider a quiet retirement from Hollywood. “Matt is still upset over the loss of Matthew. Such an important part of his life and a good friend is gone. It has made him rethink his life,” the source revealed.

“He wants to focus on other interests as that’s what is important to him right now... He is financially stable and doesn’t really want to be in the limelight anymore”

LeBlanc dismisses talk about a complete retirement

The decision to retire has seemingly been in the works for a long time, and LeBlanc especially appears to have made up his mind to retire in a bid to look for other fulfilling things in life than acting in films like fellow A-listers Jack Nicholson and Rick Moranis.

“They just stopped and decided to live life and be happy with what they did in the past,” the source told Daily Mail. “He wants to enjoy life and keep things simple.”

LeBlanc, who portrayed the lovable Joey Tribbiani on Friends is apparently not ruling out acting entirely, but he would only consider returning if the right project presented itself. “He would need the perfect opportunity to return in front of the camera for any role in TV and film as he has silently retired,” the source noted.

Since Perry’s passing, LeBlanc has largely avoided public appearances, which has led him to “rethink” life. “Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favourite times of my life,” his last Instagram post read.

“It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never.”