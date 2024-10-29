FRIENDS cast remember Matthew Perry on 1st death anniversary; share unseen pictures from their days on the show

On October 28, 2024, the world marked the first anniversary of Matthew Perry's passing. The beloved actor most popularly known for his role as Chandler Bing on the TV sitcom Friends, was found deceased at his home in Los Angeles in 2023. Today heartfelt tributes poured in for the actor from his cast members who also shared a few unseen pictures of the gang from back in the day. The cast of Friends

Jennifer Aniston shared a series of nostalgic photos on Instagram, including moments from their time on Friends. She captioned the post "1 year ❤️‍🩹🕊️."

Courteney Cox also paid tribute, posting a vintage photo of herself with Matthew alongside their cast-mates. She captioned the post, "Missing you today and always ❤️ @matthewperryfoundation." Her post highlighted the special bond they shared and the joy Matthew brought to their lives.

In a new issue of People, Matthew's stepfather Keith Morrison revealed that the actor’s “dying wish” was that people remember him “for helping other people, more than his famousness for Friends. That has now become our mission in life is to carry that wish on.”

Matthew was found dead at his Los Angeles home at the age of 54 last year. Toxicology reports indicated that his death was due to acute ketamine effects, along with drowning and coronary artery disease. Following his passing, the DEA and LAPD initiated an investigation into the drugs involved which resulted in multiple arrests that included Matthew's assistant and a known drug supplier.