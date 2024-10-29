Matthew Perry's mother still calls him accidentally: ‘It hits me so hard that he's not there'

It's been exactly a year since popular Friends actor Matthew Perry died of drug overdose. In an interview with Today on his first death anniversary, Matthew's mother Suzanne Morrison confessed that she still hasn't gotten over the incident although she feels there was an inevitability to her son's death given his struggle with drug addiction. (Also Read: Matthew Perry's family speaks out about 'painful' death investigation close to his first death anniversary) Matthew Perry's mother says she still accidentally calls the late actor

What Suzanne said

“Even now, something funny or something ridiculous happens on the news, I go to call him. I have more freedom of a relationship with him now than I ever did. And it hits me so hard that he's not there,” Suzanne said. She also added that while there was an inevitability to his death given his years-long battle with drug addiction, Suzanne felt he showed tremendous progress in recent years.

“I do (miss him with every breath I take). But the one thing I have to learn that's very hard to do, and that's one of the reasons I want to support Katy (sister Caitlin Morrison, Executive Director of the Matthew Perry Foundation) however I can, is that you've got to stop blaming yourself because it tears you up,” Suzanne added.

Jennifer Aniston remembers Friends co-star

On his first death anniversary, Jennifer Aniston, who shared the screen space with Matthew in popular sitcom Friends, took to Instagram and shared pictures with the late star. "1 year," wrote the actor, renowned for playing Rachel Green in Friends.

The first snap of the heart-breaking carousel showcased Jennifer Aniston with Matthew Perry, seemingly from the filming of the acclaimed theme song, I'll Be There For You, of the show. One of the pictures shows the Friends stars giving each other a group hug.

Matthew Perry was found dead at his residence on October 28, 2024. He was 54. Toxicology reports showed that Matthew died from acute effects of ketamine at his Los Angeles home, and his death was ruled an accident. Other contributing factors in his death were drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder.

In 2024, the DEA and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), opened an investigation into who supplied the drugs that led to Matthew's death. In August, five people were arrested, including his assistant, doctors and Jasveen Sangha, a major drug supplier known as the “Ketamine Queen.” A trial for her and one of the doctors has been set for March 2025.