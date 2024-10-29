Matthew Perry's family speaks out about 'painful' death investigation close to his first death anniversary

Matthew Perry’s death became even more heart-piercing for his family with a government investigation of what happened. It is a year since the actor passed away due to the acute effects of Ketamine, according to the autopsy. Five people including two of his assistants, two doctors and one other person have been roped in his death’s connection. Matthew Perry's family grapples with grief as a government investigation links five individuals to his death due to a Ketamine overdose. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)(Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Perry’s family in pain by his passing away

Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison opened up about what his family went through in the past year since his stepson died in this week’s issue of People’s magazine. He admitted that it was “painful” to cope with all the information unearthed in the investigation. He told People, “It makes you angry.”

While Morrison couldn’t “say anything” specifically about the investigations or the information he shared his belief Perry being a public figure resulted in further probe and charges against five people.

He told the news outlet, “I can only say I suspect it, that authorities, agencies got together to investigate and to lay charges against these people because Matthew is so famous or well known, it would get around.” The Dateline host added People would be aware of this investigation, they'd be aware of the charges, and it would be made public and it would serve notice to anybody who was in a position to be an enabler: you better not do it. Because the price, if you do, may be very high indeed.”

In an interview on October 28 with The Today Show, Perry’s mom Suzanne expressed that she was “thrilled” that people involved in Perry’s death are being held responsible. Similarly, Morrison added that he is “hoping” that Perry’s death will serve as a warning for “people who have put themselves in the business of supplying people with the drugs that will kill them." He continued “It doesn’t matter what your professional credentials are. You’re going down, baby.”

Matthew Perry’s last words and wishes

Morrison talked about how Perry said several publicly as well that his death might “shock” people but it won’t “surprise” anyone given his history with drug addiction. He remembered “He had been close to it, oh gosh, lots of times over the years. I can't tell you how many, but there were several times when the doctor would come to us and say, 'He's not going to survive the night, not going to survive the week.' Or, 'He's close to death, get ready for that possibility.”

He added, “And so for years, we have had to rearm ourselves, repeatedly, [of] the possibility that he would die. And it was only heroic efforts by doctors that kept him alive a couple of times. And for which we were eternally grateful."

Perry’s stepfather revealed that the actor’s “dying wish” was that people remember him “for helping other people, more than his famousness for Friends. That has now become our mission in life is to carry that wish on.”

The Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada was launched in October by Suzanne and Caitlin, Matthew Perry's half-sister, to support individuals in recovery. Perry spent much of his childhood in Canada after his mother separated from his father when he was one. In the U.S., a separate Matthew Perry Foundation was established shortly after his passing, aimed at providing grants to grassroots organizations that assist people on their recovery journeys, as noted by board president Doug Chapin, who was also Perry’s manager.