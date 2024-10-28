Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry with emotional post 1 year after his death. See photos

Jennifer Aniston paid a heartwarming tribute to ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry one year after his tragic death. The actress captioned a carousel of photos on Instagram, “1 year”. Shetagged the Matthew Perry Foundation in her caption. Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry 1 year after his death (jenniferaniston/Instagram)

The first photo is ablack-and-white image of the two making silly faces. This is followed by a still from Friends, showing Perry’s character in the show, Chandler Bing, kissing Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, on the forehead. The carousel also features a group shot featuring Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox, and also a solo shot of Perry grinning.

Many expressed their emotions in the comment section of the post. “matty is so proud of everything you’re doing, jenny bean,” one user wrote. “i miss him so much but I know that he is in the heart of every person i love and that comforts me a lot,” one user wrote, while another said, “I miss him more every day”.

“Such a bright soul!” one user commented. “Surely it's not been a year already! Feels like just yesterday,” another said.

When Jennifer Aniston remembered Matthew Perry after his death

Aniston had paid tribute to Perry with a long Instagram post after his death. “He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that,” she wrote in part.

Amid an investigation, five arrests were made in connection to Perry’s death.The LA County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy, which revealed that the actor died from a ketamine overdose. The manner of death was listed as accidental drowning.

While announcing the charges, US Attorney Martin Estrada reportedly said at a Los Angeles press conference, “These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry’s addiction issues to enrich themselves. They knew what they were doing was wrong.”