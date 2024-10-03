From affair with Obama to salmon sperm facial, Jennifer Aniston sets the record straight on wildest rumours about her

Jennifer Aniston is setting the record straight on some of the wildest rumours about her. During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Friends star dispelled a series of made-up stories about her, including her alleged affair with Barack Obama. “I know Michelle more than him,” the 55-year-old actress said of her rumoured secret romance with the former president. Jennifer Aniston sets the record straight on some of the wildest stories about her(Jimmy Kimmel Live!)

While playing a true-or-false game with host Jimmy Kimmel, Aniston had a hilarious reaction to the outlandish claim that she had a secret romance with Obama. On Wednesday, the 56-year-old television host presented her with a copy of InTouch magazine's August edition that featured a cover story with the headline “The Truth About Jen And Barack.”

Shortly after the audience burst into laughter, Aniston shut down the claim, calling the story false. “Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re just like, ‘oh no, what’s it going to be?’, or the email saying, ‘some cheesy tabloid is going to make up a story’… and then it’s that. I was not mad at it,” the Murder Mystery actress joked. “That is absolutely untrue,” she added.

Kimmel went on to read out loud some of most wildest stories about her. To this, Aniston said, “Oh good, we’re going to dispel rumours. I love this.” The We're The Millers star shut down claims that she had installed a “$4,000 anti-ageing water filter” for her dogs and that she has a “black belt in jujitsu.”

However, she did admit to a few bizarre rumours, including enjoying a salmon sperm facial. “Don’t I look like a salmon? Don’t I have beautiful salmon skin?” she joked. Another story that Aniston admitted to being true was having a “Ziploc bag” of her “dead therapist's ashes.” “Can I plead the… it’s a little true,” the Horrible Bosses actress said. “Oh, I’m gonna sound like I really need a therapist after this. It’s a long story.”