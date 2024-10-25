Matthew Perry's mom says Friends star had a ‘premonition’ about his death, ‘He came up to me and said…’

Matthew Perry's mother believes he had an intuition about his death. In an emotional interview with Today, set to air Monday (October 28), the Friends star's death anniversary, Suzanne Morrison recalled the tender last moments before her son died. In a clip from the upcoming interview, which was previewed on NBC Morning News Friday, she explained that “there was an inevitability to what was going to happen next.” Actor Matthew Perry arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 17 Again at the Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, April 14, 2009. (AFP)

Sitting next to her husband and Perry's step-father, Keith Morrison, Suzanne recounted the last conversation she had with her late son. The 54-year-old actor died last year on October 28 of “acute effects of ketamine” after being found unconscious in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home.

Recalling the moments before the tragedy, Suzanne told host Savannah Guthrie, “He [Perry] went through a period, interestingly enough, just before he died when he was showing me one of his new houses.”

“He came up to me, and he said, ‘I love you so much, and I’m so happy to be with you now. And I’m so...’,” she went on, adding, “It was almost as though it was a premonition or something. I didn’t think about it at the time, but I thought, ‘How long has it been since we’ve had a conversation like that?’ It’s been years.”

Reflecting on the last conversation she had with Perry, Suzanne said that “there was an inevitability to what was going to happen next to him, and he felt it very strongly.” “But he said, ‘I’m not frightened anymore.’ And it worried me,” she added.

Suzanne shared Perry with her ex-husband, John Bennett. Less than a year after welcoming their only child, they parted ways. Perry's mother went on to marry Dateline correspondent Morrison. Over the course of their marriage, the pair had four children. Bennett also remarried and had one child with his second wife.