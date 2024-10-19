Menu Explore
Actor questioned in Matthew Perry's death accuses drug dealer of blackmail, paid gifts worth $10,000: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Abhimanyu Mathur
Oct 19, 2024 03:45 PM IST

Brooke Mueller is an actor and media personality who became friends with Matthew Perry after they met in rehab years ago.

Brooke Mueller, an actor and media personality, who was reportedly questioned in connection with Matthew Perry's death, has now accused her former drug dealer of blackmailing her. A TMZ report states that the drug dealer “claims to have videos of her buying drugs" and other compromising actions. (Also read: Meet the ‘friends’ who conspired and ‘killed’ Matthew Perry)

Actor Matthew Perry died in October 2023 due to acute effects of the drug ketamine(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actor Matthew Perry died in October 2023 due to acute effects of the drug ketamine(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Brooke Mueller's blackmail allegations

Brooke and Matthew Perry met in rehab and became close friends over the years. TMZ has now claimed that an unidentified man who allegedly supplied drugs to Brooke earlier is threatening to leak pictures and videos of her buying narcotics.

In Touch Weekly adds that the actor has allegedly paid gifts worth $10,000 to stop the blackmail. "Brooke has been trying to keep her blackmailer happy by previously supplying him or her with gifts and money equaling to over $10,000," the report quotes a source as saying. The blackmail had been happening for months according to the report but the actor has now informed the police about it.

Matthew Perry's death

Friends star Matthew Perry died last year due to acute effects of ketamine. The actor was found dead in his bathtub and was originally presumed to have drowned. But investigation later revealed how he had been pushed into dependency on the drug by several people close to him, including his assistant Kenneth Iwamasa and Jasveen Sangha, a woman known as the Ketamine Queen. Brooke Mueller was also questioned by the police in connection with the death, as per In Touch Weekly. However, she has maintained that she had nothing to do with his death.

Matthew Perry was a beloved actor best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends. In a three-decade-long acting career, he also appeared in Hollywood films like Almost Famous and The Whole Nine Yards. Perry battled with addiction since his late 20s and was open about the need to destigmatise substance abuse.

