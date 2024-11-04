What's on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' birthday menu in jail? 'Sad’ hot oatmeal and no coffee until weekend

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will turn 55 in jail as he awaits his trial. He is currently being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre after he was arrested in Manhattan. Now a new report by New York Post has revealed what the mogul has on his ‘birthday menu’ as he turns 55 on November 4. (Also read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' legal team prepares for appeal for release as he awaits trial) (FILES) Sean Combs 'P. Diddy' was indicted last month on three criminal counts that allege he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Sean turns 55 in jail

The report added that his 'birthday menu' “will start with breakfast items like biscuits and gravy, oven-browned potatoes, bread and hot oatmeal.” For lunch, Diddy will have choices from cheese pizza, Italian pasta salad and green beans, read the report which was confirmed with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Please note that the menu is not actually for his birthday but simply what prisoners are served on Mondays. Therefore, he won't be getting any coffee until the weekend.

Last month, it was revealed that the mogul is said to be having a hard time in jail, where he reportedly sleeps on the floor as rats scutter around him. He was denied bail twice since the arrest.

More details

The inmates reportedly begin their day with breakfast at 6 am which includes cereal, fruit and a breakfast cake followed by their lunch at 11 am. For lunch, the inmates have hamburgers, baked fish or beef tacos along with scrambled eggs and biscuits on weekends.

As per recent reports, Diddy required attendees of his parties to sign a non-disclosure agreement, preventing them from sharing details with anyone. As per TMZ, the document also detailed specific names of social media sites where the signees could not post pictures without the signatures of Diddy.

One of the first lawsuits filed against him was by his ex-girlfriend of ten years, Cassie Ventura, who accused him of sexual assault and abuse for years. Diddy was accused of urging and coercing women and sex workers to participate in his Freak Offs as he intimidated them with influences like ketamine, cocaine, etc, according to the indictment.