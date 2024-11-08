Jennifer Lopez's former staffer cites singer's relation with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

A former staff member of Jennifer Lopez has publicly addressed rumours surrounding the singer’s past relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs amid serious allegations against him. Jennifer Lopez and Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly dated from 1999 to 2001 after meeting on the set of "If You Had My Love" music video.

The music mogul is currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, facing charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. Combs has pleaded not guilty to these charges, maintaining his innocence.

Combs is also facing multiple civil lawsuits filed by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee. These lawsuits allege rape, sexual abuse, and sexual assault, which the Bad Boy Records founder has also denied. Former staff member Thea de Sousa has spoken out to dismiss any speculation linking Lopez to Combs’ alleged actions.

ALSO READ| Diddy's ‘creepy’ $61.5m raided Beverly Hills mansion generating zero interest amid scandalous streak

Former staff member defends Jennifer Lopez amid Diddy controversy

De Sousa, who worked with Lopez on the 2002 film Maid in Manhattan, posted a statement on Threads saying, “If you knew Jennifer Lopez, if you ever worked with her like I did, or if you were close with people who are like family to her like I am, you would know she did not have any idea about Diddy.”

“She barely drinks, she is not a partier, she isn’t a good time girl, she is a workaholic who uplifts women and who was charmed by him for a brief time in her life.” De Sousa emphasized that Lopez “does not deserve to be conflated with [Diddy's] shocking and criminal misdeeds.”

Lopez and Combs were in a relationship from 1999 to 2001 after meeting on the set of ‘If You Had My Love’ music video and though their romance was brief, it was memorable.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Lopez dodges Ben Affleck's compliment that she's 'spectacular' in Unstoppable, says this instead

“It was very tempestuous,” Lopez told Rolling Stone in 2001. “Towards the end, it was emotionally exhausting. It was good that I was young.”

“He told me many times, 'I want a divorce.' I would be away a lot, or he would... he couldn't go far, whatever, but he would say, 'So, where do I send the paper?'”