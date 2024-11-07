Jennifer Lopez dodges Ben Affleck's compliment that she's 'spectacular' in Unstoppable, says this instead

Amid their ongoing divorce proceedings, Ben Affleck praised his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez for her performance in their upcoming film 'Unstoppable'. Lopez has reacted to it and credited the entire cast for giving their best in the movie, reported E! News. (Also Read: Jennifer Lopez ‘shouldn’t be trusted,’ Elon Musk makes bizarre claim about P Diddy and singer) Ben Affleck is co-producing Unstoppable starring Jennifer Lopez(AFP)

The actor recently praised his ex-wife's performance in her upcoming movie Unstoppable, calling her performance “spectacular.” To which, Lopez responded, "I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful."

Affleck, who co-produced the movie, discussed the film's success and his respect for Lopez's work during a recent interview. As per E! News, the actor and producer spoke about the significance of passion in filmmaking, noting how the dedication of the cast and crew made Unstoppable stand out.

"Unstoppable is a very different movie than this, but in a way, it's similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists," Affleck explained. He highlighted the commitment of the film's cast, which includes Lopez, Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome, and Bobby Cannavale, all of whom, he said, were deeply invested in the film's story.

Affleck, who is also involved in the promotion of his film, Small Things Like These, added that he and his producing partner Matt Damon share a strong belief in the power of storytelling and the importance of an actor's connection to the material. "We really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply connected to the story," he remarked, as per E! News.

When asked about Lopez's role in Unstoppable, Affleck did not hold back in his praise. "Jennifer's spectacular," he said, emphasising that her performance, along with the contributions of her co-stars, helped bring the film to life. "We believed in the right people, and Unstoppable is another example of that," he concluded, as per E! News.

Affleck's words reflect a shared professional commitment between the former couple to support their project, despite their ongoing divorce.

At the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, director William Goldenberg noted that there was no tension or awkwardness on set, despite the ongoing divorce. "It's always been about the movie, and that's their personal business," he said, stressing that the focus remained on the work at hand, reported E! News.

While Affleck has yet to publicly discuss the details of his divorce, his positive remarks come shortly after Jennifer Lopez opened up about their breakup in an interview for a magazine, as per E! News.

Lopez recently shared her thoughts on self-growth and independence following the end of their marriage. "You have to be complete if you want something that's more complete," she explained, adding, "Being in a relationship doesn't define me. I can't be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself."

Jennifer Lopez, 55, has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, 52, after two years of marriage. The filing, submitted on August 20, 2024, cites April 26 as the separation date. There is no prenuptial agreement. Lopez, prioritising her children, is handling the legal process herself. The couple had rekindled their romance in 2021.