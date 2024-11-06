Jennifer Lopez ‘shouldn’t be trusted,’ Elon Musk makes bizarre claim about P Diddy and singer

In a recent conversation with podcaster Joe Rogan, aired on November 4, Elon Musk criticised Jennifer Lopez for “not warning” the public about Sean “Diddy” Combs, following her past relationship with the rapper, who is now facing serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Jennifer Lopez speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in North Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 31, 2024.(REUTERS)

Musk's comments came during an election eve-discussion with the host, who previously drew millions of views with Donald Trump's episode. Rogan sparked the conversation about Lopez while discussing the surprising number of high-profile figures linked to Diddy’s infamous Los Angeles parties.

Elon Musk blasts JLO for not ‘warning’ about Diddy’s sex crimes

During his November 4 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, Elon Musk surprised listeners with his remarks about pop icon Jennifer Lopez. The unexpected comments came amid a high-voltage discussion that touched on everything from Operation Warp Speed to a squirrel named Peanut and, eventually, Lopez herself. Joe Rogan, 57, known for his UFC commentary, steered the conversation toward Lopez while mentioning the roster of A-list stars rumoured to attend Diddy's infamous "freak" parties in Los Angeles.

"It's wild how many people who made it onto Diddy's party guest list are now backing Kamala Harris for president," Rogan noted.

Musk, who has previously criticised singers like Eminem, calling him a Diddy party participant after he threw his support behind Kamala Harris, targeted another Harris supporter, Jennifer Lopez, for staying silent about Diddy's alleged misconduct despite being aware of the situation. “It’s like J-Lo was his ex-girlfriend and now she’s warning people against Trump,” Musk said. “How many people did she warn about Diddy? Oh, zero? OK. Maybe we shouldn’t trust her.”

The Jenny From the Block singer briefly dated Sean "Diddy" Combs in the early 2000s. The pair were together for a short period before a nightclub shooting incident involving Diddy and his associates led to their eventual breakup. Diddy is currently behind bars in Brooklyn, awaiting his 2025 trial.

When JLo criticised MAGA comic for ‘racist’ joke

During Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe sparked outrage by making derogatory comments about Puerto Rico, referring to it as a "floating island of garbage." He followed up with further offensive remarks targeting the Latino community. In response, Jennifer Lopez, alongside Kamala Harris at an event in Nevada, delivered an impassioned speech condemning the comments. "It wasn’t just Puerto Ricans who were offended," Lopez stated. "It was humanity and anyone with a sense of decency."

She continued, “I am Puerto Rican, born here, and we are Americans.”

Jennifer Lopez said Trump showed his real self. She was talking for women, pointing out their ability to sway the vote, and took issue with Trump's idea of forcing women to accept his protection, no matter what, showing he didn't respect women's ability to make their own decisions about their bodies.

Other Puerto Rican celebrities, including Bad Bunny and Nicky Jam, have also shown support for Kamala Harris, with Jam retracting his previous Trump endorsement.