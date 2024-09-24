Dive into the magic of Puerto Rican cuisine with their irresistible Caribbean twist on the fufu—known as Mofongo

In today's digital age, global cuisine is more accessible than ever, with an endless stream of culinary content from around the world. We encounter exciting new dishes and innovative fusion foods daily so on this special occasion of Puerto Rico's Mofongo Day, let's shine a spotlight on one of the Caribbean's most beloved treasures — the incredibly versatile Mofongo. Explore the magic of Puerto Rican cuisine with their version of fufu also known as Mofongo

What is mofongo?

Mofongo is a cross-cultural dish, inspired by cuisine from Taíno, African, Spanish and North American traditions. In the 1500s, Spanish colonisers forced the Taíno people into labour and as their population declined due to disease and hardship, enslaved West Africans were brought to Puerto Rico. These Africans introduced fufu, a dish made from mashed plantains, cassava or yams. Over time, this dish merged with Taíno and Spanish ingredients, evolving into what we now know as mofongo.

The dish is usually made of fried green plantains mashed with garlic, chicharrón (deep-fried pork skin) and cilantro. Paired with seasonings and a choice filling that ranges from vegetables, shrimp, steak, pork or seafood, mofongo is found across homes and eateries as comfort food for the Puerto Rican people. Additionally, according to how you cook the plantains, there are two types of mofongo recipes — the Puerto Rican dish, which is made from fried plantains and the Dominican mofongo which is traditionally made from roasted plantains.

Ingredients:

For the more popular Puerto Rican mofongo, you'll need: 1 cup of vegetable oil, 4 green, unripe plantains, peeled and cut into ¾-inch slices, 1 pound of minced pork cracklings (fried pork skin), 4 mashed garlic cloves (about 2 tbsps), and 1½ tsp of salt or more to taste.

How to make it:

Heat 1 cup of vegetable oil in a small pot or saucepan over medium heat. Fry the plantain slices until golden brown, about 3-5 mins, then remove them from the oil and place on a paper towel. Add 1 pound of minced pork cracklings, 4 mashed garlic cloves (about 2 tbsps), and 1½ teaspoons of salt or more to taste for a flavourful blend.

Using a large mortar and pestle, crush the garlic and salt together. Add the fried plantains and mash, then mix in the pork cracklings, mashing everything until well combined. You may need to divide the ingredients into batches to fit into the mortar. The mixture will have a dense consistency and form a ball. Place the balls into a plate and top it with your garnish of choice — could be a meat broth, shrimp curry, an Indian gravy or even dal.

Mofongo is not just a traditional dish, but a reflection of Puerto Rico’s rich cultural heritage. While dietary trends may change, mofongo remains a vital part of the island's identity, connecting its past to the present.