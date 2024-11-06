Where is Barron? Strange questions about Barron Trump surface after Kai Trump's viral post

As Donald Trump pushes ahead in his 2024 campaign, his family has been right by his side, showing support across generations. On Election Day, his eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, posted a touching photo with her grandfather on Instagram. Kai earlier debuted at the RNC, where she made a lot of headlines with her bold admiration for her grandpa, Trump. While the post focused on Trump's family bond, it also raised an intriguing question: Where i Barron Trump, the youngest son? Former US President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump attend the funeral of former first lady Melania Trump's mother Amalija Knavs, (AFP)

Where is Barron Trump?

Barron Trump has kept a low profile this election season, and his absence on Election Day was particularly noticeable. While his parents were seen at the polls in Palm Beach, Barron was nowhere to be found. Just before the election, he was spotted leaving New York City with his mother, Melania, sparking rumors that they might attend a Florida Republican election eve party.

However, since then, the 18-year-old freshman at NYU hasn't made any public moves or posted on social media. Given his father's campaign involvement, his sudden silence has left many wondering: Did Barron vote? His absence is certainly raising some eyebrows.

After stepping back from his RNC debut as a delegate, Barron Trump made a few appearances at rallies but has largely stayed behind the scenes, playing a key role in his father's campaign strategy. Acting as a podcast advisor, Barron helped Donald connect with younger voters, bridging the gap between Gen Z and Millennials.

His behind-the-scenes work led to massive social media support, including endorsements from major figures like Joe Rogan. Despite being notably absent on Election Day, Barron reportedly gave his father valuable advice leading up to the event. As Donald shared with a North Carolina rally on November 4, 2024, Barron told him, "Dad, take it easy now," encouraging his father to pace himself before the big day.

Kai Trump supports grandpa Donald Trump

On Tuesday, Trump’s eldest granddaughter, Kai Trump, posted a touching photo with her grandfather on Instagram. Wearing his signature MAGA hat, Donald stood proudly beside Kai, who captioned the image, “You inspire us all. I love you, Grandpa.”

Back during the RNC, Kai Madison Trump, born on May 12, 2007, took the stage to address a supportive crowd. As the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, Kai shared heartfelt stories about her childhood that painted her grandfather as a warm and compassionate figure. She also took a moment to critique the media for its negative portrayal of him. “But I know him for who he is,” she told the audience, emphasising the loving and caring side of the former president that she experienced firsthand.