Diddy's ‘creepy’ $61.5m raided Beverly Hills mansion generating zero interest amid scandalous streak

Now-disgraced Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' name has been synonymously associated with an “ick factor” given his embattled status as a “gatekeeper” mogul surrounded by a slew of controversial headlines and lawsuits. In light of the sex trafficking allegations that have landed him behind bars in Brooklyn, the Bad Boy Records founder’s extravagant Beverly Hills mansion has become a white elephant barely generating any interest in real estate market circles. Sean "P. Diddy" Combs directs photographers as they sing "Happy Birthday," to him as his date Kim Porter, left, listens, after Combs arrived for his 35th birthday celebration at Cipriani on Wall Street in New York, Nov. 4, 2004. (AP)

If the estate’s controversial position amid the Diddy probe wasn’t enough to wave a huge red flag, turning potential buyers away, its “ridiculous” $61.5 million asking price seems to have sealed its misfortune.

‘Ridiculous’ asking price + scandalous status raining down on Diddy's Beverly Hills mansion

Real estate sources told TMZ that the Southern California property has attracted “only a few” people to tour it. An additional red mark in the mansion’s plummeting popularity is how it was infamously raided by Homeland Security in March. The Diddy house’s centrality in the discomfiting investigation has ultimately deterred people from showing “any interest in buying the place” despite its illustrious position as an upscale, posh location at the centre of American pop culture in Los Angeles County.

Department of Homeland Security raided Diddy's LA mansion in March.(Connellan / MEGA)

Combs’ mansion hit the market two months before his September 16 arrest, yet it has only repulsed potential buyers so far. Sources cited one such case, in which a woman was “creeped out” by the thoughts of Diddy’s ‘Freak Off’ allegations while touring the place and ultimately wanted nothing to do with it.

The original asking price was meant to be even higher

The Revolt founder originally bought the property for $40 year a decade ago. However, now that his listing has bumped up the home’s price, real estate sources have also turned away from the decision, highlighting that it was “worth nowhere near” the asking price mark. Daily Mail previously reported that he originally planned to sell the mansion for $70 million but ultimately slashed the pricetag. Forget selling the place for a profit, with the Diddy scandal fresh in mind it doesn’t seem like the lavish mansion will even attract eyeballs for the time being.