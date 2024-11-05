Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs thanks his children over phone call from jail on his birthday: ‘I can’t wait to see you all'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs spent his 55th birthday on November 5 in jail. The singer is in jail after getting arrested on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He celebrated his birthday with a heartwarming phone call from his seven children. In a joint Instagram post, that was shared by Quincy Brown, Justin Dior Combs, Christian "King" Combs, Chance Combs, D'Lila Combs, Jessie Combs and Love Combs, the mogul shared an emotional moment with his children and thanked them for the support. (Also read: What's on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' birthday menu in jail? 'Sad’ hot oatmeal and no coffee until weekend) Sean 'Diddy' Combs thanked his children for all the strength and support.

Sean celebrates his birthday over phone call

In the video, Sean's kids were seen sitting around a round table which had a red velvet cake. His 2-year-old Love proceeded to sing "Happy Birthday" to Sean Combs over the phone call, while the rest of her her older siblings joined in. “I love y’all, I love y’all so much,” Sean said, sounding emotional.

Watch the video here:

He went on to add, "I can't wait to see y'all. And I just want to say I'm proud of y'all, especially the girls. I mean, all of y'all. Thanks for being strong. Thank you all for being strong and thank you all for being my by side and supporting me. I love y'all. I've got the best family in the world."

More details

Sean shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, "THIS MADE MY DAY."

Sean is currently incarcerated at the Special Housing Unit at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. Last month, it was revealed that the mogul is said to be having a hard time in jail, where he reportedly sleeps on the floor as rats scutter around him. He has pleaded not guilty to all federal criminal charges. He was denied bail twice since the arrest.