Diddy's former A-list celebrity pals ‘scared of being associated with him’ amid rapper's sex trafficking trial: Source

Sean “Diddy” Combs' former celebrity friends are reportedly afraid of being named in his sex trafficking trial. Precious Muir, who attended one of his infamous parties while working as a model in New York during her early twenties, claimed that several A-listers are “scared of being associated” with the embattled rapper. Sean Combs 'P. Diddy' arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Music mogul Sean Combs is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, a judge said in a court hearing October 10, 2024. (AFP)

Diddy's former celebrity friends ‘scared’ of being named in his sex trafficking trial

Amid the mounting sexual assault allegations against Combs, Muir shared in an interview with The Mirror US that the celebrities who attended the Finna Get Loose rapper's parties are “so scared of being associated with Diddy, they won't admit that they were even there.” “Nobody, myself, no other model, no other singer, no other actress, we don't need to call out any names,” she added.

The former model explained that there were many celebrities who were present at Combs' parties because “they were just like me, they wanted to have fun, they were in the entertainment industry, they wanted to have some drinks, some fun in the Hamptons, or in Manhattan.” She noted how “they know they were there. I know they were there, they know they were there.”

While no celebrities have been named in any of the allegations against the disgraced rapper, a recent filing by Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee accuses Combs of raping and watching a 13-year-old girl being raped as two people, identified as Celebrity A raped her and Celebrity B watched on. (Read More: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly raped a minor girl in 2000…)

The shocking lawsuit alleges that the 13-year-old girl “had a friend drop her off at Radio City Music Hall in New York City so she could try to attend the Video Music Awards (VMAs)” prior to the harrowing incident. The lawsuit alleges the girl was “held down by Celebrity A, who vaginally raped her while Combs and Celebrity B, a female, watched.”

“After the male celebrity finished, Combs then vaginally raped Plaintiff while the Celebrity A and Celebrity B watched. Combs attempted to force Plaintiff to perform oral sex on him, but she resisted by hitting Combs in the neck; he stopped,” the lawsuit goes on, per the outlet.

In the wake of the shocking lawsuit filed by Buzbee, Muir told the outlet that she hopes the victims get “some justice.” “Imagine going through that, being drugged and violated in such a way, by multiple people, it's awful,” she said. Although the Coming Home rapper has vehemently denied all allegations against him, the model argued that his parties had a dark side.

“We're very vulnerable. We're young models just starting out, we've not established a name yet, we were just kind of thrown in at the deep end amongst all these people that are well established, very well-known celebrities and so when we came into the party, people automatically knew that we were new faces, we were new talent and we were very vulnerable. We were seen maybe as fresh meat, someone new to the business we can manipulate. They could do whatever they wanted to in that regard,” Muir said.