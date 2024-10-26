Johnny Depp’s lawyer urges Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to take the stand during his trial: ‘He has to say…’

Actor Johnny Depp’s lawyer has advised Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will have to take a stand and plead his case. The disgraced mogul is currently lodged in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre after he was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. However, he has denied all allegations against him and awaits his serial scheduled for May 5, 2025. Depp’s lawyer represented the actor during his 2022 trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Johnny Depp's lawyer advises Sean 'Diddy' Combs to testify in his upcoming trial for sex trafficking and racketeering charges. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Johnny Depp’s lawyer shares his two cents

Depp’s lawyer, Benjamin Chew, recently appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored and shared his thoughts about Diddy’s case. According to his expert advice, because of the video of the mogul dragging and hitting his ex-girlfriend, he will be “forced” to take the stand and testify. The attorney assisted Depp in his trial where Amber accused him of domestic violence and making violent threats.

Chew revealed on the TV show, “That’s going to force him to testify, and I think he’s going to have to do an awful lot better than he did in that apology video if he’s going to convince one or two jurors to hang that jury. I don’t like his chances... Video is so damaging at any trial, whether it’s criminal or civil because it’s hard to explain away,” as reported by The Mirror US.

The lawyer believed that Diddy would have to explain what happened in court and say, “He was terribly sorry for it, but that was an aberration; that’s not who he is."

Diddy not testifying could be ‘damning’ for him

Depp’s attorney highlighted that if the rapper decides not to testify in court then could be “damning” for him. Chew explained “He has to own it and say, 'I did a horrible thing. I’ll regret it the rest of my life, but that doesn’t mean that I engaged in sex trafficking.' He’s got to look the jury in the eye and say that and say it convincingly."

After the video was leaked, Diddy instantly followed with an apology video on Instagram. However, the attorney believed that the mogul has to “really take responsibility, not just mouth the words. When he said he was sorry, it didn’t ring true. I would like to see more emotion there.”