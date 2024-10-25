Suge Knight issues dire warning for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs: ‘Your life is in danger’

Suge Knight has issued a dire warning for Sean “Diddy” Combs. The 59-year-old record executive, who is serving his 28-year jail term for a fatal hit-and-run in 2015, has implied that the embattled rapper might be in danger. Being a convicted felon himself, the former Death Row Records CEO warned the 54-year-old music mogul against using his nickname “Brother Love” in prison. Suge Knight warned Sean 'Diddy' Combs that his life may be in danger

Incarcerated record executive Suge Knight issues dire warning for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Knight recently claimed that Diddy's “life is in danger” because he is withholding “secrets.” He further alleged that the Finna Get Loose rapper's past connection with Jennifer Lopez played a major part in her divorce from Ben Affleck.

“I’ll tell you what, Puffy, your life is in danger ’cause you know the secrets of who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in,” Knight said. “You know they gonna get you if they can… I turned myself in. Sometimes you gotta face the music, that’s most of the time,” he added, according to an audio clip obtained by TMZ.

Knight also slammed Diddy for ruining the “culture” of the hip-hop industry and giving artists a bad name. The California native also said that he is praying for the rapper's “kids” amid the mounting sexual assault, sex trafficking, and drug-related charges against him.

He continued to say, “Puffy, I’m gonna give you some real advice. Two quick things. You gotta make a decision,” the record producer said on his podcast, Collect Call With Suge Knight. “When you go to prison, either you’re gonna be standing up p**ing or squatting, sitting down p**ing.”

“I advise you to try to take the first one ’cause if you squatting and pi**ing you know what that means. Do not do your time going by Brother Love. Brother Love is not a good code name,” Knight added.