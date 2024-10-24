Jennifer Lopez’s first husband says ‘part of their divorce’ was because of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Ojani Noa, Jennifer Lopez's first husband, recently alleged that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs played a role in the breakdown of his marriage to the pop star. Jennifer Lopez and Sean 'Diddy' Combs dated from 1999 to 2001.

Lopez was married to Noa for less than a year, from February 1997 to January 1998. During a recent appearance on the Spanish-language talk show Despierta América, Noa claimed that the disgraced music mogul was partially to blame for their divorce. “Part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault,” he said.

Noa expressed that the problems in their marriage began when Lopez started collaborating closely with Combs on her debut album On the 6. “When Sony came and paid her the millions she got, there was Puffy [Combs], who was going to be one of the producers of several tracks on the first album On The 6,” he said.

“I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant and she was between Miami and New York working on the album.”

Noa further alleged that after their split, Lopez had actively blocked his career opportunities. “I would ask Jennifer, ‘What did I do to you so that you have taken me to court, you have accused me, you have lied, you have created false things about me, and you have called several companies to throw me out and different television networks not to give me work?’” Noa recalled.

Lopez’s romantic life after her split from Noa continued to make headlines

JLo went on to marry dancer and actor Cris Judd, but their marriage ended in 2003. In 2004, she tied the knot with singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max. That marriage lasted until their divorce in 2014. Most recently, Lopez filed for divorce from her fourth husband, actor Ben Affleck, in August 2024.

Noa, back in 2022, told Daily Mail once, “There were many times I felt like Mr Cinderella. She was the most beautiful woman I'd ever seen. In the beginning, I had no idea who she was.”

“We fell in love when she was already famous. But during our marriage, she became a megastar. For years it was too painful to talk about. I wanted to lie low and live my life.”

Last month, Diddy was arrested and charged with federal racketeering, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in custody at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting a trial set for next May.