Diddy’s son clashed with Ray J before Chris Brown broke up Halloween party fight: Report

Things got tense at a Halloween bash in Los Angeles when Diddy’s sons and Ray J clashed in a heated exchange, ready to fistfight each at the parking lot, PageSix reports. Report states that after the party, Diddy’s sons Quincy, Justin, and Christian confronted Ray J over his recent comments about their father, leading to an intense face-off outside. Meanwhile, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs remains in jail after his bail was denied twice with a trial date set for 2025. Diddy’s son clashed with Ray J at Halloween bash

The incident, which nearly escalated into violence, was thankfully defused by Chris Brown, who intervened to prevent a physical clash.

Diddy’s son wanted to fight Ray J

The alleged heated altercation between the Combs brothers and William Ray Norwood Jr., aka Ray J, occurred outside Unruly Agency CEO Tara Electra’s Halloween party. The American R&B star had recently made some controversial comments about the disgraced music mogul, which didn’t sit well with Diddy’s sons, who were also guests at the event. The brothers reportedly surrounded Ray J — who was with Amber Rose and his manager, David Weintraub — as they headed toward the parking area.

“When the party ended, all three of the brothers were talking s–t to Ray and he was ignoring it because he was with Amber,” one insider told PageSix.

Chris Brown broke up fight between Ray J and Diddy’s son

Ray J has been openly critical of Diddy since a CNN video surfaced showing the music mogul physically abusing Cassie. During an interview with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Ray J a longtime friend of the Bad Boy records producer acknowledged Diddy's past mistakes but stated that their relationship could not be repaired due to the severity of the incident.

The men reportedly confronted each other aggressively, even chest-bumping in the heat of the moment. Luckily, Chris Brown was driving by and caught everything happening. He quickly got out and got involved to cool things off and stop it from turning worse.

This wasn't the first time Diddy's sons had a run-in with Ray J. It seems like Christian, Quincy, and Justin have been trying to talk to him about his comments a bunch of times. They even tried to stand up to Ray J three times in different places, the outlet reported. However, a source said, “Ray J is always going to stand his ground on what he says, but he has never said anything negative about Diddy’s situation.”

Meanwhile, Chris Brown is also embroiled in a scandal related to a party at Diddy's place, where an accuser claims he handed her a drink after a work-related visit. She recalls feeling disoriented and unable to resist when Brown allegedly engaged in a sexual encounter with her, despite her protests. The accuser describes feeling "disgusted" by the incident and emphasizes that it was not what she wanted.