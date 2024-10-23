Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to appear in son Quincy Brown’s upcoming vlog series, show to lay bare family's ‘highs and lows’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is reportedly appearing in his son Quincy Brown’s new vlog series titled Just a Vlog. A trailer of the upcoming show was posted to Instagram by the Shade Room on Tuesday, October 22. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to appear in son Quincy Brown’s upcoming vlog series (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

The trailer included footage of Diddy, making a brief cameo toward the end of the clip. It shows the music mogul hugging his twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, in the kitchen. Christian and Justin Combs, Brown’s brothers, also featured in the trailer. The show is set to premiere on October 27.

The Shade Room’s video is captioned, “Quincy is premiering a new show on 10/27 titled ‘Just A Vlog’ that will show the behind-the-scenes of his family. In the show, people will be able to view the Combs Family through their own lens as Quincy documents his family doing various activities, family vacations, the highs and lows, and more. Roomies will you be tuning in?”

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ kids release joint statement

The trailer dropped shortly after Brown and his other siblings released a joint statement in support of their father amid his legal troubles.Brown, Justin, Christian (King), Chance and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs said in a statement shared on Instagram, “The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

The statement was posted alongside a photo of Diddy with his seven kids, including his one-year-old daughter, Love Sean.

Diddy is behind bars now, having beencharged with racketeering, sex trafficking by force and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to an indictment. He has pleaded notguilty to the charges.