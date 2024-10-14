Diddy's son Christian Combs parties with girlfriend days after dad's court hearing, netizens warn ‘it's not a good look’

Christian “King” Combs went all out while partying with his girlfriend, Raven Tracy, at a club on Sunday. The 26-year-old's booze-filled outing came just two days after he attended his embattled father Sean “Diddy” Combs' sex trafficking court hearing. In a video shared on Instagram, Christian can be seen pouring a shot of what appears to be liquor into Tracy's mouth as the couple is surrounded by a group of friends on the dance floor. Christian Combs partied hard with his girlfriend, Raven Tracy, just days after his father, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' court appearance (Instagram/ Raven Tracy)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' son Christian ‘King’ parties with girlfriend days after father's court hearing

The lengthy clip shared on the video-sharing platform by @livebitez was captioned, “King Combs Declares He's Got the Baddest Girl in the World While Turning Up with Friends at the Club! #kingcombs #raventracy. Yall giving her Tens?” Christian sang along to several songs, including Mya’s 2000 track, Best of Me, Part 2, featuring Jay-Z.

As the couple romantically danced, Christian said into the camera that he had “the baddest girl in the world.” At one point, he apparently poured liquor into Tracy's mouth. They also shared a kiss while on the dance floor as their friends danced around them. The Impulse star's fun night comes after he, along with his siblings, attended Diddy's court appearance.

Shortly after the video featuring Christian and his girlfriend went viral, netizens were quick to remind him that it was “not a good look” given the charges against his father. “It doesn't look that good for his daddy/ twin to be in jail for drugging women and he is named in that lawsuit.... and he feeding women drinks. I'm not saying he does it, but. As a lawyer, I would tell him to sit his silly azz down away from cameras so the public can think he was distraught about his daddy, so they can look less menacing and guilty,” wrote an Instagram user.

Another user said, “It’s Everyone being pressed to be in the camera for me!! Like first off Christian shouldn’t even wanna see a single camera recording him with this Federal case naming him. Second he shouldn’t be pouring drinks down anybody else’s throat while being recorded (not a good look). Like where tf is his real guidance? Where is his lawyer? They need to be counseling him.” “I feel like he better have his fun because he might be going down with his dad also ….maybe,” quipped one more user.

The disgraced rapper, who has been charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. Five of his six children, Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, Chance Combs, 17-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, and Christian were in attendance during his hearing on Thursday.

Diddy arrived in the courtroom wearing tan prison clothes and interacted with his family from a distance, per the New York Post. The Finna Get Loose rapper smiled and waved to his son Christian and blew a kiss to his mother, Janice Combs, telling her, “I love you,” while exiting the room after the 45-minute hearing. He was denied bail for a third time, with his trial date set for May 5, per the outlet.