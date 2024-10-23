Diddy's children call out ‘false narratives’ and ‘conspiracy theories’ about dad: ‘We hold onto the truth’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ children have shared a joint statement in support of their father amid his legal troubles. Six of his seven children shared a statement on Instagram as allegations against the music mogul keep emerging. Diddy's children call out ‘false narratives’ and ‘conspiracy theories’ about dad (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

“The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media. We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD,” Quincy Brown, Justin, Christian (King), Chance and twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs captioned a photo of Diddy with his seven kids, including his one-year-old daughter, Love Sean.

The photo was taken at the toddler’s birthday party a year ago. Also featured in the picture are Sean’s mom, Janice Combs, and Love’s mother, Dana Tran.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ children’s previous statement

In September, after Diddy’s arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, Quincy, Christian and the twins shared another statement where they opened up about rumours making the rounds about their father and late mother, Kim Porter. "We have seen so many hurtful and false rumours circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs' relationship, as well as about our mom's tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out,” the statement read. "Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called 'friend' speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is no a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

They added, "Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.”