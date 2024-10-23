New lawsuit says Diddy assaulted plaintiff before a pro-athlete stepped in: ‘Situation escalated until…’

In one of the many lawsuits filed against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, one accuser that a professional athlete intervened and stopped the rapper from continuing to sexually assault him at a party. An unidentified plaintiff filed a complaint on Sunday, October 20. The document revealed that he was invited to a promotional party for Diddy’s Ciroc vodka. Diddy is no longer in a business relationship with Ciroc when he was sexually abused. An unidentified plaintiff accuses Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault at a Ciroc vodka party, claiming he was stopped by a professional athlete. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

A professional athlete stopped Diddy

According to the complaint, the attendees of the party were all profile figures. Diddy asked the plaintiff who owned a luxury car and jewellery rental business, to meet him in his private office during the party. Upon reaching his office, the plaintiff realised that the mogul was intoxicated.

The suit claimed that Diddy approached him and exposed his genitals. It also alleged that he squeezed the plaintiff's genitals through his pants in a “rough and sexual manner”. He also claimed that the “situation escalated” until an unidentified professional athlete intervened and stopped Diddy.

The man was one of the five plaintiffs who recently filed lawsuits against the Bad Boy Records owner in the Southern District of New York on Sunday. These lawsuits are just the latest among several filed against Diddy in the last 11 months with the first one filed by his ex-girlfriend in November.

Diddy’s prosecutor’s response to the lawsuits

Diddy’s legal team responded to the evergrowing list of lawsuits filed against their client. In a statement to People, they said, “The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded [Sunday’s] barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity," the statement says. "Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defences, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

The disgraced mogul is currently lodged in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre as he awaits his trial.