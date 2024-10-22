Hailey Bieber feels Sean Diddy scandal ‘going to break’ Justin, wants her ‘traumatised’ spouse to undergo therapy

Justin Bieber is reportedly in a state of panic as the legal turmoil surrounding disgraced rapper Sean “P. Diddy” Combs continues to escalate. According to a new report, the 30-year-old pop sensation is worried that the world will learn the vile facts of his past connection with the rap mogul. Bieber is holding on to his wife Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) and their newly-born son, Jack Blues Bieber, despite his personal struggles amid Diddy scandal, as per the report.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Speaking to Radar Online, an insider stated: “He's obviously been very worried about this Diddy situation because it drags him into the headlines in a very lurid and upsetting way.”

The source went on to say that the Canadian singer is “barely eating,” adding that “you only have to look at him to see that.”

Hailey trying to be a ‘support system’ of Justin

Justin is holding on to his wife Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) and their newly-born son, Jack Blues Bieber, despite his personal struggles, as per the report. The model supposedly tries to assist her spouse to focus on his new job as a father and dismiss suspicions about his previous relationship with Diddy, who was introduced to him by his mentor Usher.

“Hailey's fiercely committed to him and their marriage, but it's not an easy time for him right now and she's his support system, so the strain on her is intense,” the insider told the outlet.

The source said that she is “grateful” that the singer is assisting a lot when it is about his daddy duties. “Hailey was the first one to laud Bieber as an incredible dad. “But it's all the other stuff that's happening in his life right now that's weighing on him and she can't help but worry that it's going to break him.”

Hailey wants Justin to undergo ‘game changer’ therapy

The founder of Rhode, who herself received therapy in the past, hopes Justin will do the same as it was a “game changer” in her life.

“She figures it might be what Justin needs right now. Something has to give because the way things are going it's almost like she's got two kids at this point, Justin and baby Jack,” the source said.