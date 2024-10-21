Menu Explore
Justin Bieber pulls surprise show at Don Toliver's tour as Hailey Bieber cheers him on: Watch

ByBhavika Rathore
Oct 21, 2024 08:45 AM IST

Justin Bieber stuns fans by joining Don Toliver on stage for a surprise performance.

Justin Bieber stunned fans as he appeared in a surprise performance for Don Toliver over the weekend. Bieber joined the latter at his concert at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for his performance of Private Landings. Hailey Bieber was also present at the performance to cheer for her husband.

Bieber makes a surprise appearance at Don Toliver's concert in Los Angeles.(@justinbieber/Instagram, @@dontolivernow/X)
Bieber makes a surprise appearance at Don Toliver's concert in Los Angeles.(@justinbieber/Instagram, @@dontolivernow/X)

Also Read: Taylor Swift reveals her criteria for picking the final stops of her Eras Tour: ‘We decided…’

Justin Bieber’s surprise performance

According to a clip shared by Hailey on her Instagram story, Toliver welcomed Bieber onstage for the performance of their 2023 track which also featured Future. Hailey was at the performance along with her friends including Lori Harvey to support Bieber. The Baby singer’s appearance was a rare event since his name was embroiled in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ controversy.

Bieber had another surprise in store for the fans as he shared a couple of photos from what seemed to be a studio or music rehearsal on Sunday, October 20. The post included snapshots of the singer with his keyboard while the other one saw him singing with a mic in his hand. The photos were credited to photographer Rory Kramer who expressed his gratitude to the singer “for having me into your home these last 4 days” and the “amazing energy” he felt while spending time with Bieber’s friends and family, as reported by Billboard.

Many suspect the pictures were a hint for an upcoming album His last album, Justice, was reelased in 2021.

Also Read: Jennifer Garner is ‘planning’ a Paris wedding after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez split

Netizens react to Bieber’s surprise performance

From the clips shared by the fans, it appeared the Bieber was there as a surprise guest and not to perform. A user on X wrote, “WENT TO SEE DON TOLIVER & HE BROUGHT OUT JUSTIN BIEBER!! I’m not even a Justin fan but man I was SHOCKED!” A second user wrote, “JUSTIN BIEBER WAS AT THE STAGE WITH A MIC IN 2024. OH MY F***ING GOOOOOOD IM CRYING SO HARD RN BRUHHHH.”

A third user wrote, “I never thought I’d see Justin Bieber on stage in 2024 I’m currently screaming.”Another user wrote, “Justin Bieber joining Don Toliver on stage must have been a huge moment for the crowd!”

