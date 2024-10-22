Justin Bieber pays heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne after his tragic death: ‘Rest easy’

Justin Bieber joined the long list of celebrities who paid tribute to Liam Payne after his tragic death. The tribute came five days after Payne’s body was recovered from the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Payne died after a tragic fall from the third floor of the hotel. Justin Bieber paid tribute to Liam Payne following his tragic death in Buenos Aires. (@justinbieber/Instagram, AFP)

Justin Bieber’s tribute to Liam Payne

The Let Me Love You singer took to his Instagram to pay tribute to the One Direction star. He posted a video of several fans lighting candles and placing flowers for Payne. He wrote, “Rest easy” along with the video.

Payne’s former bandmates Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson also posted heartfelt messages for the singer. Zayn announced that he had delayed the US leg of the tour in the wake of Payne’s death on his Instagram story, as reported by Page Six.

Justin Bieber shared a clip of fans placing flowers and lighting candles for Liam Payne along with 'Rest easy' on his Instagram story.(@justinbieber/Instagram)

Liam’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy who is a 25-year-old influencer also penned an emotional note on Friday for the Bedroom Floor singer, She wrote, “Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you, Liam.” Cassidy was with the singer in Argentina but she flew out just days before he died.

Liam Payne’s toxicology report

Local investigators told TMZ that Payne was high on a drug called Cristal which can lead to aggressive behaviour. Recently the toxicology results came out and suggested that the singer had various drugs in his system including cocaine and crack, as reported by BBC. Sources also revealed to the media outlet that an aluminium pipe which is assumed to be the tool used to ingest the substance was also found along with alcohol and other controlled drugs in Payne’s destroyed room.