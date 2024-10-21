Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy seems ‘devastated’ as she emerges in public for first time since singer’s demise

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, made her first public appearance following the tragic death of the singer. Liam Payne and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, were divided about their extended stay in Argentina. A close friend of the influencer claimed their trip was meant to last for merely five days. (Instagram (@kateecass))

The 25-year-old influencer was pictured on Sunday with two of her closest pals and was seen buying pet food in Florida.

She looked quite laid back in the photos, wearing slides, gray sweatpants, and an oversized graphic T-shirt. She wrapped her hair loosely around her face.

Her friend donned sweatpants and big t-shirts that matched hers. They were accompanied by a dog as well.

She was spotted a few days after the former member of One Direction passed away on October 16 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“She is clearly Devastated as Her love is no more in this world,” wrote Pop Tales on X while reacting on her first appearance after singer's demise.

“She might be going through alot,” another reacted.

Cassidy pays tribute to Liam Payne

The 31-year-old Payne was a guest at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel when he fell from the balcony of his third-story room.

It was later revealed that Payne was under the influence of strong drugthat produce delusions and psychotic attacks.

According to the autopsy conducted by the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office, Payne died from multiple traumas that caused internal and external bleeding as a result of his fall.

Taking to social media on Friday, Cassidy honored her late boyfriend, with whom she shared a Florida home.

“Thank you for all of the kind words and love that has been sent my way. I have been at a complete loss,” she penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram Story. “Nothing about the past few days have felt real. I ask and pray that you’ll give me the grace and space to navigate this in private.”

“Liam, my angel. You are everything. I want you to know I loved you unconditionally and completely. I will continue to love you for the rest of my life. I love you Liam,” she continued.

The social media star celebrity wrapped up her message with the angel number 444, which is thought to stand for love and support.