Liam Payne's close family friend claims singer ‘did not want to die’ and he ‘would have lived’ if…

As death of Liam Payne has shocked his family, friends and fans, a source closed to the late singer claimed that he did not commit suicide and could have been saved. British singer Liam Payne was in “good spirits”, claims those who were closest to him. They added that he had been preparing to return to Miami home to meet with girlfriend Kate Cassidy on Friday.(AFP)

Speaking to Daily Mail on Sunday, those who were closest to Liam stated that he “would have lived” if an ambulance had been called sooner rather than later.

“'If someone had called an ambulance when he collapsed in the hotel lobby instead of taking him back to his room and leaving him in there alone, in a psychotic state, he would still be with us.”

They further disclosed that “Liam did not want to die” as he had promised to never commit suicide. The singer, as per them, was looking forward to his better future.

Liam Payne's last meal was ‘chocolate-chip cookies’

Before his death, Liam was “re-working” his favorite One Direction song, “Fireproof,” on his computer, they stated, adding that he had cleared psychological and medical exams days before, proving he was “totally clean,” and he arrived in Argentina to renew his US visa.

Stating that he was in “good spirits”, they said he had been preparing to return Miami home to meet with girlfriend Kate Cassidy on Friday.

They further disclosed his favorite dessert, chocolate-chip cookies, was his last meal.

Investigation into Liam Payne's death underway

At 5:04 p.m. on Wednesday, the 31-year-old musician died after he plunged 45 feet from the balcony of his hotel room's third-floor onto the patio below.

In his room, police discovered drugs, including “cristal,” a strong psychedelic that induces psychotic episodes and blackouts.

“Where did Liam get the drugs when he had no money?” the source asked.

According to several police sources, investigators think he was given drugs by someone in the hotel. Reports that the hotel dismissed at least one staff member after conducting an internal investigation have not been verified.

The inquiry into Liam's death “is ongoing,” the investigators informed the MoS last night, adding charges against the drug suppliers “were imminent.”