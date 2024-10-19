Liam Payne’s incredible net worth revealed: Who will inherit tragic singer's eye-watering fortune?

Liam Payne's seven-year-old son is likely to inherit the tragic singer’s multi-million pound fortune. Liam Payne, who received exceptional fame at the age of 16 and became a father at 23, amassed a large fortune, as per the Mirror.(AFP)

Bear, the son of One Direction star, was born at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on March 22, 2017. The singer embraced him as if he were the most valuable thing in the world.

“My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!” he wrote on Instagram while sharing his new-born son's picture.

Cheryl Tweedy, Bear's mother and former X Factor judge, who is thought to have shot the photo, will always cherish that moment because their young son will never get to see his dad. Liam passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday night after he fell from the third-story balcony of the CasaSur hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Liam Payne with his son.(Instagram)

Liam Payne declared his whole wealth will go to Bear

Appearing in an interview in 2022, Liam stated that his net worth would go to Bear.

“My life now is his, my money is his. I have actually got several companies that are up and running that I know he can run one day if he wants to or (he can sell them),” the singer stated.

When asked how often he met Bear, Liam said he sees him twice a week and sometimes three times a week. “And I make sure when I see him, he has 100 percent of my time. I make sure that I’m not on my phone or d*****g around somewhere else.”

Stressing on the importance of father's role in a son's life, he stated he is so happy that Bear looks at “me like a superhero, and I’m hoping to keep it that way.”

All you need to know about Liam Payne's net worth

Liam, who received exceptional fame at the age of 16 and became a father at 23, amassed a large fortune, as per the Mirror. However, the singer and Cheryl took a divorce a year after their son's birth. While few reports indicate that his net worth is nearly around £46 million, Daily Mail stated that Liam's son is set to inherit his £30 million wealth, which he was able to maintain despite his drug and alcohol addictions.

Liam warmly identified Bear as his “mini me” in one of his final posts before his death. He even contributed to pay for Cheryl and Bear's £4 million property in Chalfont St Peter, Buckinghamshire.

The singer went on to purchase a nearby property when the couple parted their ways.

Speaking about co-parenting with Cheryl, he hailed her as “the best mum in the world” and expressed gratitude towards her for giving him “full autonomy” to pursue his job.