Liam Payne's ex-partner Cheryl Cole criticises 'media exploitation' after his death: I'm begging you to consider what...

Cheryl Cole, the ex-girlfriend of former One Direction singer Liam Payne, has penned a note about the "abhorrent reports and media exploitation" after his death. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Cheryl, who shares seven-year-old son Bear with Liam, added that it's breaking her heart that she can't protect him "from that in his future". She also asked people to "consider what use some of these reports are serving". Cheryl Cole shared a post on Instagram mourning Liam Payne's death.

Cheryl shares pic of Liam and Bear

Cheryl shared an old black and white photo of Liam and baby Bear lying side by side on the bed. She wrote a note, "As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being."

Cheryl pens a note talking about ‘media exploitation’

She added, "Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend, and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again. What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future."

Cheryl asks people to ‘use of some of these reports’

"I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them. Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last. Thank you, Cheryl," concluded her note.

She shared the note with a broken heart emoji. Liam and Cheryl started dating in 2016. They welcomed Bear on March 22, 2017. The couple parted ways in 2018.

About Liam Payne's death

Liam fell to his death from a hotel balcony. The singer's final hours at the Casa Sur Hotel in Palermo, Buenos Aires, remain murky as Argentine prosecutors say he appeared to have excessively consumed drugs and alcohol. The prosecution cited investigators who found his hotel room a mess with what appeared to be narcotics and alcohol strewn about broken objects and furniture.

It remains unclear whether he intentionally jumped or accidentally fell from the third floor. The autopsy performed a few hours after his death showed he died from the plunge, which caused “multiple trauma” and “internal and external bleeding” in the skull, chest and abdomen and limbs. The results of toxicology reports are pending.

