Liam Payne reportedly died under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs

Liam Payne was reportedly under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs when he died in Argentina on Wednesday, October 16, as reported by TMZ. These drugs are known for causing psychotic attacks and hallucinations upon intake. The Buenos Aires police officers revealed to the news outlet that the singer was high on a drug called Cristal which is a dangerous substance. Liam Payne's death in Argentina is linked to hallucinogenic drug use, specifically Cristal, which caused erratic behaviour.(AFP)

Liam was under the influence of Cristal

The officers said that the drug “causes users to experience extreme highs and extreme lows, often making them aggressive.” They added that Liam’s “erratic" behaviour before he dies could be partly a result of this drug and have caused him hallucinations which might have caused him to jump off the third story of his hotel room at CasaSur Palermo Hotel.

Sources revealed to Page Six that the Get Low singer was struggling with “significant” drug addiction before he was dropped by his label, Universal and subsequently by his London-based publicist. He also spent 100 days in a rehab facility but executives at the music label were not “comfortable”. An industry insider said, “Liam was battling a very significant drug addiction and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working.”

Alleged reports of Liam’s behaviour before his death

A hotel guest told the Daily Mail that she saw the singer smashing his laptop he was triggered by an infuriating email he saw on his device. She allegedly had an interaction where the guest reminisced, “I went over, asked, ‘Are you OK?’ But he just kind of grunted. Then he said, ‘I used to be in a boy band. That’s why I’m so f**ked up.”

Another guest reported that they saw Liam arguing with an unnamed woman regarding some money matter. Michael Fleischmann, the guest who stayed at the same hotel said that Payne told her, “I’ll give you $20,000 just because I can. I have $55 million and I like to help people,” as reported by Page Six. Fleischmann also added that the singer appeared “very upset, agitated, a little wild, walking around and pacing, and seemed very energized.”