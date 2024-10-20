Why Liam Payne was 'forced' to stay back in Argentina despite girlfriend Kate Cassidy leaving days before his death?

Liam Payne who died at the age of 31 on Wednesday, October 16 was in Argentina to attend his former bandmate Niall Horan’s concert. However, he was “forced” to stay in the country before his untimely death. His stay was extended in the country after his US visa application was reportedly denied due to some complications. Liam Payne, 31, died in Argentina after visa complications forced him to extend his stay.(REUTERS)

Liam Payne’s visa complications

After facing some visa complications, the singer looked to renew his “extraordinary visa’ in Buenos Aires with a plan to meet his girlfriend Kate Cassidy in Florida. Allegedly, Liam’s past situations with substance abuse hindered the approval of his visa and stranded him in Argentina.

Even though the Bedroom Floor had talked about going to rehab and said he was sober before he died, sources suggested his visa was likely going to be approved just two days after he fell from a hotel balcony. Close friends mentioned that he had scheduled his visit to the embassy to coincide with Horan's concert.

A source revealed to Mail Online, “One of the questions on the form asks, 'Have you ever abused alcohol or drugs? ' Liam's problems with drugs and alcohol are well documented. It is widely known that he had been to rehab in the US, so he had to tick the box, and because of this, he had to have medical tests. He had to be checked out by a doctor and a psychiatrist." They added, “All this took time. So Liam was forced to stay in Buenos Aires longer than he had planned."

Liam’s O-1 visa is intended for individuals with extraordinary abilities, including artists, athletes, and others who have achieved exceptional success.

Liam’s eligibility for the visa

A few friends assured me that Liam surpassed the medical and psychological prerequisites to get the green light for the visa. At the time of bureaucratic checks, the singer maintained “100 per cent sober” with a scheduled meeting at the embassy on Thursday to retrieve his visa. An unnamed friend stated that they had “no idea” that he might do “anything stupid” following their conversation.

The forensic report revealed that Liam suffered 25 injuries after he fell from the third-story balcony. The experts reported that the cranioencephalic injuries were enough to cause his death due to external and internal bleeding in the skull, chest, abdomen, and limbs.