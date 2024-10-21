Why was Liam Payne dropped by his music label just days before his death? Shocking details emerge

Earlier it was reported that Liam Payne was quietly dropped by his music label, Universal just a day before his tragic death. The sources claimed that the label dropped him as they were under the fear that the kind of music he wanted to produce would not be loved by his one-direction fan base. Payne died at the age of 31 on Wednesday, October 16 after an unfortunate fall from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Liam Payne's untimely death followed Universal's decision to drop him, influenced by public perception and budget constraints.(AFP)

Universal backed out due to music choices and online memes

A source exclusively revealed to Mail Online, “Liam wanted to make the sort of music he enjoyed but his label believed it wouldn't win over 1D fans so there were disagreements about the way his brand should have been marketed.' The sources also claimed that the label was under a tight budget which is one of the reasons Universal axed its tie with Payne so it could invest money on other promising artists.

They alleged that Payne’s bad press including “all the memes and jokes people made about him online,” partly resulted in the label’s decision. The source told the media outlet, “The entire music industry is making cuts and restructuring to cut costs so Universal decided to drop Liam quietly and invest in other artists. He didn't need the money because he was wealthy, but yes it did hurt him because he was under constant pressure to compete with the other guys in the band.'

The source further added, “Unfortunately, part of the decision was motivated by all of the memes and jokes people made about him online. His team saw that as a sign to jump ship.” Payne faced heat on social media for a clip of him dancing to Macarena during the intermission while he attended Niall Horan’s concert on October 2. Many described his behaviour at the concert as “cringe” and “embarrassing”.

Another source told the media outlet, “It was more to do with public perception than anything because other musicians are a lot harder to work with. But Liam was being mocked in public, so it was much easier for his team to abandon him.” They added that “Liam made millions for the industry but was shunned when he wanted it to support him.”

Universal’s tribute to Liam Payne

Many resources claimed to the news outlet that Payne was given an advance by the label but he did not redeem it. On Thursday, Universal posted a tribute for the Bedroom Floor singer which read, “We are devastated by the tragic passing of Liam Payne. His legacy will live on through his music and the countless fans he inspired and who adored him. We send our deepest condolences to Liam's family and loved ones.”

Payne was left without any publicity representation when his London-based publicist also dropped him, earlier this month.