Liam Payne's death casts doubt on several shows he was involved with, including a Netflix gig

Following Liam Payne’s untimely death, uncertainty looms over the future of two TV projects. The former One Direction member’s tragic fall from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires shocked the world on October 16. Liam was involved in several upcoming TV projects which reportedly will not be aired. Following Liam Payne's shocking death, two TV projects face cancellation.(AFP)

Liam’s upcoming TV projects cancelled

Earlier this year, Liam was involved with a music competition show approved by Netflix titled Building The Band. Reports suggested that filming of the show concluded when the singer was set to appear as one of the judges. He was seen filming the auditions of the streaming giant’s series, two months ago in Manchester.

The concept of the show involved bringing 50 singers together to compete to form their bands. The twist is they will not be allowed to connect in person, instead, they will form connections and bands based on music compatibility.

Liam donned the hat of a mentor on the show alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland. AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys was the host of the show. According to The Sun, the series was supposed to be released next year but that seems unlikely in the wake of the recent events.

Another show which might not see the light of the day is a Boyband documentary series called Boyband Forever. The documentary was set to explore the realities of being in a boyband and co-produced by Louis Theroux, as reported by Daily Express US.

Liam’s death under investigation

The autopsy report suggested that Liam died because of “multiple traumas” resulting in “internal and external bleeding." The Public Prosecutor's Office stated: "The head injuries were sufficient to cause death, while the internal and external haemorrhages in the skull, chest, abdomen and limbs contributed to the mechanism of death."

Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 16 is investigating Liam’s case as an “inconclusive death”.