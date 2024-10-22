Shakira smashes Taylor Swift's major record ahead of upcoming world tour: ‘As a result, we’re elevating…’

Taylor Swift shattered records after her Eras Tour became the highest-grossing tour ever and the first to earn over $1 billion. However, Shakira's impending world tour has already smashed the pop star's feat. Shakira's impending world tour has smashed Taylor Swift's feat.(AFP via Getty Images)

The Colombian singer, 47, who was embroiled in a dispute last year over allegedly unpaid Spanish taxes, set a new milestone when she became the first female performer to sell out five consecutive stadium performances in Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros, according to Marca. The stadium is Mexico City's second largest, hosting around 65,000 spectators.

Shakira postpones her North American tour

Following this, Shakira was forced to postpone her North American tour and relocate her performances to bigger stadiums due to the remarkable demand for her tickets.

“Mexico dear, five dates at the Estadio GNP. We broke the record,” Shakira reportedly shared the news with her fans on social media to mark the milestone, Daily Mail reported.

“Our tour now requires stadiums in the USA and more dates so I can see as many of you as possible,” Shakira wrote on her Instagram Stories on Friday, according to a Billboard story, citing the high demand for tickets and additional gigs.

“As a result, we’re elevating my North America run from arenas to stadiums and the dates will be shifted to May 2025, right after my Latin American tour,” she informed.

The previous single from the Latin American diva, “Soltera,” also garnered an astounding 26 million views in its first week. Shakira's “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour”, whose name is inspired by her hit album, will begin in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on February 11, 2025. Her tour will be followed by stops in Peru, her home country of Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Mexico.

The tour in Charlotte, North Carolina, will kick off on May 13 after taking a hiatus from March to May. From there, she will travel to the Northeast, South, and West.