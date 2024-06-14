Shakira on breakup with Gerard Piqué: 'Felt like someone had stabbed a hole in my chest'

Global star Shakira has moved on from her split from footballer Gerard Pique, but she has not forgotten the pain she endured during the process. In a recent interview, the singer said the break up led to an emotional turmoil, impacting her greatly. (Also read: Shakira on breakup with Gerard Piqué, being a single mom: 'It's kind of good not to have a husband because…') Shakira announced her split from Gerard Pique in 2022 after being together for 11 years.

The singer, who is on a healing journey now, talked about her personal life in an interview to Rolling Stone, two years after the highly publicised breakup.

What did she say

Talking about the split, which she termed as the darkest time of her life, the Grammy-winning artiste said, “The suffering I felt was probably the greatest I had ever experienced in my entire life, and it kept me from functioning at times.”

“It felt like someone had stabbed a hole in my chest. And the sensation was so real, almost physical. I physically felt like I had a hole in my chest and that people could see through me,” she added.

Earlier, Shakira touched upon the personal turmoil through her music and in an interview with People en Español in 2023, saying Gerard “betrayed” her while her father was in the ICU recovering from a tragic fall. Gerard allegedly cheated on Shakira with current girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

When it comes to music, she expressed her pain in her 2023 breakup anthem, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53. Now, looking back, Shakira says it has been a “journey back to myself and the way there was through my music”.

She added that she is in a moment where the worst has happened, and the “process woke up a new sense of autonomy and independence” in her.

About the split

Shakira and Gerard met in 2010, and were together for more than a decade but didn't tie the knot. They have two sons--nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha. In June 2022, Shakira and Gerard announced their separation in a joint statement. It read, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

Last year, Gerard went Instagram-official with Clara Chia Marti. The two reportedly started dating while he was still with Shakira.