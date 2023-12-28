Shakira honoured with 21.3-feet tall statue in her hometown in Colombia

A 6.5m-tall bronze statue of world-famous singer Shakira has been erected in her hometown of Barranquilla in Colombia. The statue shows her dance pose from her songs like "Hips Don't Lie". The statue has been created by sculptor Yino Márquez and his students. A 6.5m-tall bronze statue of world-famous singer Shakira has been erected in her hometown of Barranquilla in Colombia. (Instagram/@shakira)

Shakira took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video and pictures of the statue. In the pictures, the 46-year-old's parents could be seen posing in front of the statue. During the unveiling ceremony, the mayor of Barranquilla was also present.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The world-famous singer also shared the picture of a plaque at the foot of the statue, which contains information about it and her life. The plaque mentions her date of birth and praises her for "a voice that moves masses". It also highlights her philanthrophic activity through a foundation that she created named "Pies descalzos"(means "bare feet" in Spanish) which promotes early childhood development.

ALSO READ| Los Angeles activist pushes for Donald Trump’s star removal from Hollywood Walk of Fame

Here is how fans of the singer reacted to the pictures of her statue

"Wow!!!! It’s beautiful it totally looks like you! Your parents must be so proud!!," wrote one user.

"That's amazing and well deserved Shakira because not only are you an incredibly talented artist, but you are a beautiful human being who has not forgotten her people and continue to do so much for them," commented a second person.

"You deserve this and more my love!! We are so proud of youuu," posted a third user.

Shakira is well-known for her songs like Waka Waka, Loca, Rabiosa, She Wolf. In 2023, she was among the most searched celebrities in the world on Google. Her song about ex-husband Gerard Pique, broke YouTube records in Latin America, this year.