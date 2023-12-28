close_game
close_game
News / World News / Shakira honoured with 21.3-feet tall statue in her hometown in Colombia

Shakira honoured with 21.3-feet tall statue in her hometown in Colombia

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Dec 28, 2023 10:09 AM IST

Shakira has shared a video and pictures of the statue.

A 6.5m-tall bronze statue of world-famous singer Shakira has been erected in her hometown of Barranquilla in Colombia. The statue shows her dance pose from her songs like "Hips Don't Lie". The statue has been created by sculptor Yino Márquez and his students.

A 6.5m-tall bronze statue of world-famous singer Shakira has been erected in her hometown of Barranquilla in Colombia. (Instagram/@shakira)
A 6.5m-tall bronze statue of world-famous singer Shakira has been erected in her hometown of Barranquilla in Colombia. (Instagram/@shakira)

Shakira took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a video and pictures of the statue. In the pictures, the 46-year-old's parents could be seen posing in front of the statue. During the unveiling ceremony, the mayor of Barranquilla was also present.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The world-famous singer also shared the picture of a plaque at the foot of the statue, which contains information about it and her life. The plaque mentions her date of birth and praises her for "a voice that moves masses". It also highlights her philanthrophic activity through a foundation that she created named "Pies descalzos"(means "bare feet" in Spanish) which promotes early childhood development.

ALSO READ| Los Angeles activist pushes for Donald Trump’s star removal from Hollywood Walk of Fame

Here is how fans of the singer reacted to the pictures of her statue

"Wow!!!! It’s beautiful it totally looks like you! Your parents must be so proud!!," wrote one user.

"That's amazing and well deserved Shakira because not only are you an incredibly talented artist, but you are a beautiful human being who has not forgotten her people and continue to do so much for them," commented a second person.

"You deserve this and more my love!! We are so proud of youuu," posted a third user.

Shakira is well-known for her songs like Waka Waka, Loca, Rabiosa, She Wolf. In 2023, she was among the most searched celebrities in the world on Google. Her song about ex-husband Gerard Pique, broke YouTube records in Latin America, this year.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out