Shakira on breakup with Gerard Piqué, being a single mom: 'It's kind of good not to have a husband because…'

Shakira has opened up about being a single mom. During an Apple Music interview, the Colombian singer spoke about how living away from Barcelona has helped her. Shakira discussed family life with her two sons – Milan and Sasha – since her split from their father, former Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué, whom she dated for around 11 years until their split in 2022. Also read: Shakira opens up about her split from Gerard Piqué and moving on Colombian singer Shakira at the 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony in Sevilla on November 16, 2023. (File Photo/AFP)

Shakira on not being married

Shakira said, "In a way, it's kind of good not to have a husband because that…I don't know why it was dragging me down, man... Now I feel like working. I feel like writing songs. I feel like making music. It's a compulsive need of mine that I didn't feel before."

On March 22, Shakira will be releasing her 12th studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran (Women Don't Cry Anymore), her first album release in seven years.

Shakira on being honest with her sons

Shakira and Gerard announced their separation in June 2022 with a joint statement. After they separated, Shakira and her sons moved from their home in Barcelona, Spain to Miami, US. Shakira also opened up about how she talked about her separation with her kids.

She said in the same interview, "There were many lessons in that whole experience. Like you said, society teaches us to conceal our feelings in front of our kids. But I think that’s a mistake, because they know better, and they perceive things in many different ways... But if you’re brave enough to talk about things, talk about it with them to understand how they’re perceiving reality as well. Open up a conversation, open up a dialogue where they can also give their opinions, and embrace their own vulnerability as well." She added kids 'can tell when an adult is lying to them' and all they want is 'the truth'.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué's sudden breakup

The relatively quiet former couple was together for over 11 years, during which time the two welcomed two sons. In June 2022, however, Shakira and Gerard announced that they had called it quits. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said in a joint statement, which also read, "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

