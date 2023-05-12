Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Shakira spotted with Lewis Hamilton, days after linkup rumour with Tom Cruise

Shakira spotted with Lewis Hamilton, days after linkup rumour with Tom Cruise

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
May 12, 2023 01:17 AM IST

In viral pictures on the internet, Shakira is seen having a good time with Hamilton while riding a boat in Miami

Days after hanging out with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, Shakira was seen enjoying a boat ride with Formula one driver Lewis Hamilton on Wednesday.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton(Twitter)
Shakira and Lewis Hamilton(Twitter)

In viral pictures on the internet, Shakira is seen having a good time with Hamilton while riding a boat in Miami. Hamilton had picked up Shakira from outside her $20 million waterfront mansion. Miles Chamley-Watson who is an American fencer was also spotted hanging out on the boat with Shakira and Hamilton.

ALSO READ| 'Love doesn't always go as planned', Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause marries G Flip: Report

Hamilton was in the city as he competed in the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 7. He had finished sixth in the race which was won by Max Verstappen.

Recently, Shakira was spotted hanging out with Tom Cruise after both attended the Miami Grand Prix pre-race ceremonies. Their pictures while being together had went viral on social media, leading to speculations about dating.

In 2022, Shakira had separated from her husband Gerard Pique after accusing him of cheating on her with his now-girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.The 'Waka Waka' singer is currently believed to be single. In April this year, she left Barcelona where she used to stay with Gerard who was a former spanish football player. She had taken to Instagram to share the decison of leaving Barcelona, to her fans.

"I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea. Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness,” the English translation of her Instagram post read.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lewis hamilton entertainment tom cruise + 1 more
lewis hamilton entertainment tom cruise
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out