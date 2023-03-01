Shakira opens up about her split from Gerard Piqué and moving on after divorce

Shakira, the Colombian singer, revealed that she once thought she needed a man to feel complete. In a recent interview with Enrique Acevedo of Canal Estrellas, she talked about her emotional dependency on men and the struggle to recognize her weaknesses and accept her vulnerability. After her split from Gerard Piqué, Shakira is finding strength and learned to depend on herself.

A Lioness Strength

Shakira is a strong and independent woman, and she has the scars to prove it. In her interview with Canal Estrellas, she talked about the strength that comes from accepting pain and tolerating frustration. Shakira has been through hardships, and she is stronger because of them. She is determined to be stronger than a lioness, and she is raising her children to be strong and independent as well.

Shakira's Response to Cheating Allegations

Shakira addressed Gerard Piqué's cheating allegations for the first time in an interview with Canal Estrellas. She said, "There is a place in hell reserved for women who don't support other women," in reference to Piqué's new girlfriend Clara Chia. However, Shakira mostly focused on her own progress and strength, saying that when a woman has to face life's battles, she comes out stronger.

Moving On and Rising Up

Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their separation in June 2022, and since then, they have both moved on in different ways. While Piqué went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Shakira released three tracks where she seemingly addresses the split. Through her music and interviews, she is showing that she is rising up and moving on from heartbreak.

Too Good for You

Shakira is worth two of 22, and that's why her ex Gerard Piqué is with someone just like him. That's the message of her cutthroat track with Argentine producer Bizarrap titled "BZRP Music Session #53." In the song, Shakira declares that she's too good for him, and he traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. Shakira is too good for anyone who doesn't support her and empower her, and she's showing the world what real strength looks like.