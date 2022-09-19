Home / Sports / Football / Gerard Pique and Shakira spotted leaving Barcelona law firm together as they look to finalise split. See pics

football
Updated on Sep 19, 2022 02:57 PM IST

Gerard Pique and Shakira were seen leaving a Barcelona law firm as the former couple look to finalise their split and reach an agreement on child custody.

Hoping to finalise their split soon, Gerard Pique and Shakira were seen departing a law firm in Barcelona. According to reports, the duo met with their lawyers to try and reach an agreement on their separation and custody of children. The Barcelona star and the singer were together for 11 years. According to El Periodico, the defender was caught having an affair with another woman.

Also, according to the YouTube show 'Chisme No Like', the pop star also made a multi-million separation agreement offer to Pique, which he rejected. In the offer, Shakira reportedly offered to take full responsibility for their two children and move with them to Miami. Meanwhile, the football player would not have any financial responsibility for the children and he would even be paid to travel to Miami five times per year to visit them.

The singer has also reportedly proposed that the children will spend the summer with their father. The biggest part of the agreement was that Shakira even offered to cover 20% of Pique's debt, which has come under Spain's legal scanner.

The couple also confirmed their separation through their PR agency. The statement said, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy."

