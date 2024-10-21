Taylor Swift reveals her criteria for picking the final stops of her Eras Tour: ‘We decided…’

Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in Miami on Friday, October 18 through Sunday, October 20. On the second day of her concert at the Rock Hard Stadium, the singer revealed how she planned the stops for the last leg of her tour. Swift explained that she wanted a crowd that would scream lyrics to “every single song”. The historic tour began in March 2023 and turned into one of the biggest tours for the singer covering regions of Australia, Asia and Europe. Taylor Swift explained her criteria for the crowd while picking final stops of the tour. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)(AFP)

How Taylor Swift finalised her tour locations

Right before diving into Lover, Swift explained that her tour has been “all over the place”. She said, “We decided, if we’re going to end this tour, eventually it has to happen, we gotta pick the crowds and the cities and the places where the crowds are going to be passionate, enthusiastic, screaming the words to every single song, like the most fun crowds imaginable,” as reported by People.

She continued, “So, there was only one conclusion for how to kick off this last leg, and that is Miami, Florida!” The Blank Space singer also invited a special guest to share the stage to mark her return to the tour after spending her break abroad. She welcomed her collaborator Florence Welch to the stage on Friday and Saturday to perform Florida together from her last released album, The Tortured Poets Department. Welch and Swift had a sweet moment on stage as the former held the Calm Down songstress's head before pulling her in for a hug.

Right before her first show of the last leg, Swift shared a video of her walking the empty stadium in Miami and stopping briefly to pet one of her three cats, Olivia. She then took her sunglasses in slow motion, captioned the video “Back in the office” and added GloRilla and Sexxy Red’s track WATCHU KNO ABOUT ME.

Taylor Swift’s Tour break

Swift kept herself busy during the break between tour legs by attending her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s games and romantic trips. The Kansas City Chiefs observed bye week earlier this month, after which the couple dined out on consecutive nights while on their trip to New York. The couple was also spotted on a double date with Hollywood couple, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in NYC. Swift will now travel to New Orleans, Indianapolis and later to Canada to wrap up her Eras Tour in December.