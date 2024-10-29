Diddy's jail under ‘interagency operation’ after reported 'hellhole' descriptions

The conditions of the federal jail where Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is lodged may get a few improvements soon. Following a series of claims of poor conditions of the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, federal investigators are looking into the jail. Recent reports described the prison as a “hellhole” with brutal prison conditions. Federal investigators are examining the conditions at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre, where Sean 'Diddy' Combs is held.(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Authorities on the recent jail probe

It appears that the complaints of the poor conditions were regarded by the authorities when a recent “interagency operation” as part of "intensive efforts to improve conditions" was held. In a statement, the Bureau of Prisons said, “This operation was pre-planned and there is no active threat. In an effort to maintain the safety and security of all personnel inside the facility and the integrity of this operation, we are unable to provide additional information at this time. We will provide additional information after the operation,” as reported by RadarOnline.

The Bureau of Prisons is investigating the prison as part of a joint operation involving the Justice Department’s inspector general’s office and other law enforcement agencies. The probe is to ensure well well-being of the staffers and inmates after continuous issues of violence keep emerging in the institution. Uriel Whyte died in June after being stabbed while in custody, where he was awaiting trial on firearms charges, according to NY1.

Diddy’s struggles in the hellhole probe

The Bad Boy Records owner’s legal team described the MCD facility as a “hellhole” and their client’s living conditions there as “inhumane” and “dreadful”. His attorney said, “Several courts in this District have recognized that the conditions at Metropolitan Detention Center are not fit for pre-trial detention."

Earlier, the mogul’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo stated, “I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it (for him)," Agnifilo revealed. "Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get. Nobody's OK with staying in jail." Diddy will be caged in New York jail while he awaits his trial on May 5, 2025.