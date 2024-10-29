Diddy controversy fuels outrageous Halloween costume trends with blackface and baby oil bottles

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ heightened controversy as influenced Halloween costume trends for 2024. A “shameful” trend was inspired by the recent controversy of the disgraced mogul and the people are jumping on it. A major outrage broke out when a couple dressed up as Diddy and freak-off baby oil battle for the spooky season. He was recently hit with a fresh blow of paedophile allegations in addition to the previous over 120 lawsuits. He is currently lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn. Controversial Halloween costumes referencing Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and baby oil have sparked outrage. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

‘Shameful’ Diddy and baby oil bottle costume trend

Recently, a young couple dressed up as the disgraced mogul and baby oil bottle referencing the 1,000 bottles that were found at his home. The girl dressed as the pink bottle of Johnson’s baby oil while the guy who is clearly white wore a black suit to impersonate Diddy and finished off by painting his face with black paint.

The girl was also holding a bottle of baby oil in one of her hands as she linked elbows with her partner on the other side. The controversial photo was part of a swipe-through video shared by a friend, who posted various Halloween costumes from their “group chat” and its caption read “PDiddy and baby oil”.

Other Halloween costumes with similar black face paint have emerged with another white male who dressed up as Diddy in an orange jumpsuit. The man, who someone identified was from Scottdale, Arizona wrote in bold letters ‘Diddy’ on his costume.

A lawsuit which accused the mogul of child sexual assault alleged that he laced "lotions or similar body oils" and what is commonly known as “date rape drug” or GHB. The suit revealed, “allegations of Combs dousing victims in lotions or similar body oils… laced with GHB so that the drug would be absorbed through the victim’s skin and make it easier to assault him or her,” as reported by RadarOnline.

Netizens slam the young couple

The Diddy costume trend turned the netizens furious as one user wrote on X, “Dawg …Idk what’s worse. The fact that he did blackface in 2024 or that fact his costume doesn’t even scream Diddy & it was just an excuse to paint his face.” A second user wrote, “Sick of white people bc wdym you did blackface to do a couple costume as diddy and baby oil like????” A third user wrote, “YI: P. Diddy is not a Halloween costume. It’s not funny. It’s not cute. It’s not cool. Don’t do it.”

Another user wrote, “This is racism," while one wrote, “I mean it’s a funny costume. But I don’t see how they thought this was going to end well.”