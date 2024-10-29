Kanye West buys new $35m Beverly Hills mansion after getting rid of his failed Malibu ‘bomb shelter’ attempt

Kanye West reportedly secured himself a mansion worth $35 million in Beverly Hills, California. The real estate move came after the rapper turned his former Malibu home into a “bomb shelter”. According to reports by TMZ, Kanye’s new estate which stretches over 20,000 yards is situated in the gated Beverley Park North neighbourhood. The house was bought under an LLC in an off-market deal. Kanye West purchases a new mansion in Beverley Hills, California for $35 million. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)(AP)

Kanye’s new mansion in Beverley Hills

The rapper’s new estate runs over seven acres of land and comprises of 11 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. It also features a resort-style pool with a waterfall, a pool house, a second lap pool along with a tennis court and an “entertainment pavilion,” as reported by Page Six. The Yeezy founder made the purchase a month after selling off his gutted Malibu home for $21 million.

He had bought the house for $57 million in 2021 but the low-cost sale probably came after his failed attempt to turn the mansion into a “bomb shelter from the 1910s,” as per TMZ. The rapper removed all the windows and electricity from the house in his failed attempt. In December, he listed the mansion for $53 million with the help of Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim.

The musician’s project had encountered legal trouble due to a lawsuit filed by his project manager, Tony Saxon. Saxon claimed that the musician violated multiple labour codes and disregarded professional advice regarding the removal of windows from the project.

Kanye's Malibu lawsuit and renovation

Earlier, Saxon’s lawyer, Neema Rahman expressed her excitement about Kanye selling his house as its profits could be used to pay the alleged $1 million Saxon was sowed. In a statement she said, “Tony worked as the construction project manager and 24/7 security guard when Kanye was having the home gutted, and Kanye put him through hell, violating numerous labour codes and employment laws in the process.”

She added, “This house was ‘a Picasso on the water’ before Kanye ordered Tony to rip it apart. So, while we’re pleased Kanye may finally have the money to fulfil his obligations to Mr. Saxon, buyer beware.”

The new owner of the Malibu property, Belwood Investments owner Bo Belmont told the Los Angeles Times, “My goal is to make it as though Kanye was never there. The house will be restored right back to what it was.” He plans to invest $8 million in the house’s renovation works.