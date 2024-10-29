Diddy raped underage aspiring artists during auditions, including 10-year-old boy, per new revolting lawsuits

As promised, Attorney Tony Buzbee is staying true to his early October claims of filing 120 new lawsuits against Sean ‘Diddy' Combs, who has been hit with two new horrifying suits. The latest addition to the cascade of formal accusations levelled against the disgraced mogul alleges that he assaulted two underage aspiring artists, aged 10 and 17, during early 2000s audition routines. Music mogul Sean Combs is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, a judge said in a court hearing October 10, 2024.(AFP)

Filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York on Monday, both suits shed light on two male accusers’ claims. According to Variety, the first one voices a John Doe’s allegations of sexual assault that took place in 2005 when he was 10 years old. The California resident had dreams of becoming an actor and/or rapper at the time.

First lawsuit filed Monday: Diddy drugged and raped 10-year-old boy

A hired industry consultant advised the boy’s parents to shift to New York instead to get in touch with influential figures in the music business. As part of the said trip, the ten-10-year-old aspiring rapper met Combs, thanks to his consultant. For the “audition” process, the Bad Boy Records founder urged the boy to meet him alone before introducing himself to his family. Consequently, Doe followed through with the suggestion and met with Combs in a hotel room, where his consultant left him alone with the now-disgraced rapper. The Revolt founder supposedly told the boy he could “make him a star.” Stirring up empowered dreams in him, Diddy saw the boy perform a few rap songs. When asked how much he wanted to achieve those dreams, the “plaintiff responded, as might any ten-year-old child, that he would ‘do anything,’” the official documents said.

The complaint also accuses Diddy of drugging the young boy before sexually assaulting him. Allegedly, another person at the scene handed the 10-year-old a soda. After consuming it, the boy started to feel “a little funny,” as the complaint now points out that it was spiked with drugs “including but not limited to GHB and/or ecstasy.” The lawsuit further claims that Combs told the boy, “You have to do some stuff you don’t want to do sometimes.” He then exposed his penis to the boy, asking him to “kiss it” and eventually leaving him no choice but to perform oral sex. In the aftermath, Doe lost consciousness, but once he regained his composure, he awoke to the rapper’s undone pants, “and his anus and buttocks hurt badly.” Diddy purportedly also threatened to hurt his parents if he ever told anyone about what happened between them.

Later, the boy’s consultant returned to the scene and quickly noticed his “badly shaken” visage. She took him back to his parents, and even they detected his “lethargic” behaviour and how he was “acting differently.” Doe’s suit noted that since the alleged misconduct, he has dealt with “severe depression and anxiety, which leaves him hopeless and fatigued.”

Second suit filed: Diddy and his bodyguard “T” forced 17-year-old boy to perform sex acts

Another suit brings the plight of a different John Doe to the forefront, who was also allegedly forced to perform oral sex on Diddy during a 2008 “Making the Band” audition. The boy was 17 years old at the time. However, that’s not all. The complaint implicates Combs’ bodyguard, referred to as “T,” in the act, too, as both adult men coerced the boy to engage in sexual encounters with them across three auditions. Like the first boy’s case, Combs again positioned this as a test for the teenager and pushed him to do something he did not want.

The boy seemingly voices his discomfort with these events, which resulted in Combs warning him that he would be “keeping an eye” on him. Ultimately, he was eliminated from the contest.

Combs’ reps have since responded to the first suit and denounced it as a “publicity stunt.”

“The lawyer behind this lawsuit is interested in media attention rather than the truth, as is obvious from his constant press appearances and 1-800 number. As we’ve said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor,” Combs’ side told Variety.

Combs’ contentious involvement with young aspiring artists is not new. The controversial industry “gatekeeper” has been under scrutiny for his close friendships with the then-teenage Usher and Justin Bieber, who the formally accused rapper directly or indirectly mentored. Furthermore, a complaint similar to the latest row of accusations said that the “Bad Boy for Life” also drugged and raped Jane Doe when she was 13. An unspecified male-female celebrity duo is believed to have watched the assault happen. Much like his denial of most allegations, P Diddy has pleaded not guilty to his charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation. Having been denied bail twice, he awaits his trial in May 2025.