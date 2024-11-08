Liam Payne death probe: Close friend breaks silence as prosecutors indicate he ‘abandoned’ 1D star amid drug relapse

Three people, Liam Payne’s friend, a hotel employee and an alleged drug dealer, have been arrested and charged in connection to the late One Direction star’s death. Soon after the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office announced the new development in the 31-year-old singer’s death investigation via a press release on Wednesday, the “friend” in question issued a bombshell statement, brushing off the claims. British singer-songwriter Liam Payne poses on the red carpet on arrival British former One Direction star Liam Payne consumed cocaine, alcohol and a prescription antidepressant before falling to his death from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony, Argentine prosecutors said on November 7, 2024. (AFP)

The initial report from prosecutors in Argentina didn’t identify the person involved but described him as Payne’s self-proclaimed manager.

Nevertheless, a different Daily Mail report tied the former One Direction member’s “heartbroken” close friend Rogelio ‘Roger’ Nores to the case, who, in an exclusive interview with the tabloid, came forward to deny his involvement as a suspect in the ongoing investigation.

Argentinian businessman Rogelio Nores, among the last people to see Liam Payne, denies abandoning him

According to La Nacion, the previously unnamed friend was charged for allegedly abandoning Payne in the hours leading up to his death after he suffered a drug relapse and his failure to inform the music artist’s family of the same. Additionally, the individual was also tied to an alleged supply of drugs before the late pop star fell to his death from a CasaSur Palermo hotel balcony, thus, ruling out “suicide” as the cause of his untimely passing.

In a statement to the UK media outlet, Nores asserted, "I never abandoned Liam, I went to his hotel 3 times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened.” He also pointed out that at the moment he took Liam’s leave, the pop star wasn’t alone. “There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left,” he added.

Page Six reported that the police tried to contact the Argentinian multimillionaire after Payne’s tragic fall on October 16. However, he didn’t respond to the calls on the number purportedly provided by hotel managers. With claims of emerging charges, the businessman reportedly testified as a witness. A further probe led a judge to the decision that Payne’s friend, who is believed to have accompanied him in his final hours, should be charged with “abandoning a person followed by death.” He now faces a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison.

Nevertheless, the energy tycoon has rubbished a few of these claims since then. While he admits to having given his statement to a prosecutor on October 16 as a witness, he established that he hasn’t spoken to “any police officer or prosecutor ever since.”

Nores also slammed mentions of addressing himself as the singer’s manager, saying, “I wasn’t Liam’s manager he was just my very dear friend and please refer to the email I sent to Liam and his team on August 23.”

More about the ongoing death investigation

In addition to a “friend” being charged in connection to Liam’s death probe, two hotel workers have also been charged with offences.

Argentinian prosecutors also disclosed that Payne consumed alcohol, cocaine and an anti-depressant in the last 72 hours of his life. As a result, the investigation led by prosecutor Andre Esteban Madrea released a statement that read, “As a result of the evidence gathered and after analysing the various bodies of evidence and numerous documentary annexes and the background of the case, prosecutor Andrea Madrea formally charged three people, requesting their indictment and detention in a 180-page report presented last Friday before Judge Bruniard.”

Liam Payne's body back home, funeral date set

The “Teardrops” crooner’s body was released to his family on Wednesday upon the completion of post-mortem tests. As his body has been brought back to his home in the UK, a source told The US Sun, “Plans are in motion for Liam’s funeral and a date has been set.

“His family are determined to keep things as private as ­possible to allow them to grieve but also understand the global interest.”

Payne’s former bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson, along with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, are expected to attend.